The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe has reportedly been suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the film set. As per reports, a source has stated that around eight members of the technical team have tested COVID-19 positive and as a precaution, the shoot has been temporarily halted.

The team was shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and the schedule was supposed to be for 45 days.

Reports also added that Rajinikanth is expected to return to Chennai later this week. Since the superstar is set to enter politics with a newly-formed party, the Annaatthe team was reportedly hurrying to meet the deadline and relieve Rajinikanth as soon as possible.

In an earlier interaction with the media, Rajnikanth had reportedly mentioned that 40 per cent of Annaatthe shooting was left to be done. He also added that he would complete it before he gets into politics.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles.