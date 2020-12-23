The trailer of the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 was released a few weeks earlier.

In the new movie, actor Jaaved Jaaferi steps into late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s shoes. In a recent interview, the actor shared that a remake can be good or bad, but the chances of it being bad are highly unlikely when it is by the same filmmaker (David Dhawan).

“I don’t think it will be a bad remake because it is the same filmmaker. It is his 45th film. David bhai has adapted this film, keeping in mind today’s Indian sensibilities. It’s an Indian film catering to Indian sensibilities specifically. So somebody in the West may not get the film,” Javed reportedly said.

Jaaved was also about Varun’s performance in comparison to Govinda's, and he reportedly said, “It’s very unfair to compare. Varun, maybe inspired by Govinda, (but) he has evolved his own style. Varun is a very proficient performer. He has got a very good sense of comedy. I think he has done a great job.”

Coolie No 1, also starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania and Rajpal Yadav among others, starts streaming from December 24 on Amazon Prime Video.