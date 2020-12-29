In a shock announcement, actor Rajinikanth, who has been preparing to launch his political party, has put brakes on his political career. In a statement that was released on the actor’s Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said: "Without entering electoral politics, will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me."

The major announcement by Rajinikanth comes two days after his discharge from a hospital in Hyderabad. The actor underwent treatment for three days before he returned to his Chennai residence. The Kala actor said that the recent development over his health was a warning from God and that he would not go ahead with his plans.

Rajinikanth, who is 70 years old, has been advised complete bed rest for one week to help avoid stress in view of his post-kidney transplant status, hypertension and age. Previously, the actor had announced his plans to launch his political party in January ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021.