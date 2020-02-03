Rebel Wilson had the Baftas crowd in splits during her appearance as a presenter for the Best Director Award. Sam Mendes went on to win the award for 1917, beating Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite).

While on stage, Wilson listed off the all-male nominees before adding, “I don’t think I could do what they do – honestly, I don’t have the balls.”

That wasn't all. She also joked about her dress by saying that it was “from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats. Tonight is all about sustainability so I made this dress by sewing two old dresses together."

“Cats… strangely not nominated for any awards. I’m not sure if everyone here is across the controversy, but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines,” she went on to add.

Other big winners on the night included 1917 for best film, Joaquin Phoenix for best actor for Joker and Renee Zellweger for her performance in Judy Garland biopic Judy.