Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS): Actress Disha Patani has crossed the mark of 30 million followers on the photo-sharing social media platform Instagram.



Expressing happiness on achieving the milestone on social media, Disha, who will be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, wrote a lengthy post, thanking every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now.



"30 million and happy faces... Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of Malang, who have worked so hard every day and given me so much love. @mohitsuri I am blessed to be your heroine, thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy."

"@vaibhavi.merchant can't express in words how lucky I am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you're my wonder woman, and someone I look up to."



She even thanked her Malang co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam "for being the best co-stars I could've ever imagined."



"Thank you to my lovely fc's for giving me a reason to do what I do every day. God bless all," she wrote on Instagram.



Disha made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

She was later seen in Baaghi 2 and Bharat.