Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS): Actress-singer Janelle Monae is bouncing back to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning after adopting a pescatarian diet.



The We Are Young singer said in an interview that she suffered a run-in with the illness after she stopped eating meat and adopted a pescatarian diet, reports said.



Reflecting on the health scare, she said, "I started feeling my mortality."



Despite the illness, Monae has been hard at work, turning her focus to acting, ahead of her role in "mind-bending social thriller" Antebellum, which debuts in April 2020.



Talking about her role as Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice, she said, "I want that spirit to always stay on-camera so I don't break. I don't talk on the phone a lot ... I don't want that to take me out of my space."



Stressing that she takes her work home with her and finds inspiration in her personal life when crafting characters, Monae added: "I use my pain... I use it."



Antebellum, also starring Jena Malone, Marque Richardson, and Eric Lange hits theatres April 24.