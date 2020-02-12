Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS): Actress Soha Ali Khan has lent her voice to an audiobook titled #coupleGoals ahead of Valentine's Day.



"It was really fun narrating a story with Storytel, (I am) very eager to know how much people enjoy it. Audiobooks, I see are more and more encouraging millennials to consume literature," said Soha.



"Love is a beautiful feeling and a lot of times, people end up taking each other for granted. #coupleGoals is also about one such couple and how they rediscover love," added the wife of actor Kunal Khemu.



This is a story about a couple, Anish and Neha who have been married for a few years.

Although initially, they were head over heels in love with each other, as time went by, love seemed to fizzle out of their relationship.

Visiting a wedding in a beautiful destination brings back those old memories. It is a story about how two people rediscover love.



The audiobook #coupleGoals by author Gajra Kottary releases on February 14 on Storytel, which is an audiobook application where one gets unlimited access to stories anytime anywhere.