Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS): Shweta Basu Prasad, the actress of Makdee fame, is super happy to have a look similar to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's look from the 1970s in the recently released film Shukranu.



As the movie is based in the '70s, Shweta's character required to look in a certain way, and thus the makers of the film took inspiration from Sharmila Tagore's looks from her various films during the same time.



"I was thrilled when I was told that my look will be similar to Sharmila Tagore's look from the '70s in Shukranu."

"I have grown up watching Sharmila ji's films and I always admired her. Adorning the chiffon saris, bouffant hairstyle and wing-eyed liner look was all very exciting," Shweta said.



Shukranu also features Divyenndu Sharma. It showcases how Divyenndu (Inder) was forced to undergo sterilisation and how it haunts him. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Shweta Basu Prasad in Shukranu (Photo: IANS)

