After receiving critical acclaim for Maanagaram and Kaithi, director Lokesh Kanagaraj's lastest, titled Master boasts of an ensemble cast including superstar Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles.

On New Year's Eve, the makers of Master had released the first look poster of the movie. And on Pongal, the team has released the second look poster.

Tweeting out the poster, they wrote, "Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy pongal Nanbaa! (sic)"

The poster shows a bunch of kids facing the other way with Vijay facing the camera and standing in the middle. Seen in a black suit, Vijay is seen showing 'shush' gesture.

Within a few minutes of its release, the poster has gone viral on social media with hundreds of retweets.

According to the grapevine, Vijay is expected to play the role of a college professor while Vijay Sethupathi might be seen as a local gangster. Reportedly, the shooting of the film is currently in progress in Chennai.