After Sucker, J-Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas come together for The Jonas Brothers’ latest music video, What A Man Gotta Do.

Released today on YouTube, the three brothers are seen dancing with their respective partners in this rom-com-inspired video. Each singer and his lady love are the centre of their own classic movie. Joe Jonas and Sophie are seen wearing 1950’s attire and paying homage to Grease.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s section of the video is inspired by Risky Business, showcasing the couple wearing oversized dress shirts, while Kevin Jonas and Danielle recreate Say Anything with a trenchcoat-wearing Kevin holding a boombox above his head.

The brothers have been teasing the playful video all week with fun movie posters.

Watch it here: