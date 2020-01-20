Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram on Monday to post a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Ritu Nanda just days after her death.

"Will miss you dearly," she wrote with a photo that of her with Ritu and daughter Navya Naveli.

Ritu Nanda, entrepreneur and daughter of thespian Raj Kapoor, passed away last Tuesday. Reportedly, she was suffering from cancer.

Amitabh Bachchan also had taken to social media to write a post for Ritu, describing her as "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now."

In another post, he wrote, "Returning from the ‘chautha’ for our ‘samdhi’ my in-law; and at midnight a few moments from now, shall be the 18th of January - the death Anniversary of Babu ji .. life moves on .. the flowing river .. fresh flows of water shall come by in our watchful eye .. and go past in equal presence .. short lived , rapid and followed for a while till its sights , and then await the coming stream of the current next."