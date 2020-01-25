Celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished each other on social media with adorable videos from their wedding album.

Sharing the highlights from the wedding, Kunal wrote: "Happy anniversary! It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life."

While Soha, who also shared the video, captioned it: Always and tagged Kunal in the post.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in a private ceremony on January 25 in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.