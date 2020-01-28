With superstar Rajinikanth set to feature in an episode of Man vs Wild alongside Bear Grylls, Twitter was abuzz as his fans welcomed the news.



The episode is being shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.



A Rajinikanth fan wrote: "Tigers of Bandipur forest beware, the lion is coming."



Another wrote: "Rajinikanth shoots for 'Man vs Wild' show with Bear Grylls in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. So get ready to see wildlife in style soon."



A fan gushed: "Our Thalaivaa. Next is your turn after PM Modi. Only Indian. Age is just a number for both of u. #manvswild"



A netizen remarked: "#BearGrylls in #manvswild: Sir you will have to be very careful while shooting. It's very dangerous."



Rajinikanth is the second Indian after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature in British adventurer Bear Grylls' series.



An edition featuring Modi with Grylls was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand last year.



#WATCH #Thalaivar Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls#RajinivsWild



pic.twitter.com/IBDPNYqOir — Rajinikanth Fans (@Rajni_FC) January 28, 2020