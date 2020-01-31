Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor visited the 12th edition of India Art Fair, a leading art event focussing on contemporary and modern art from South Asia.



She visited the fair on an opening day on Thursday.



The actor was spotted at the booth of Mumbai-based art gallery Chemould Prescott Road, in all-black attire and spectacles. She was seen looking at artist Mithu Sen's artwork and a Tallur sculpture.



The annual art event runs until Sunday in the national capital.