The Twitter spat over nepotism and Bollywood's inside politics has gotten ugly with each passing day.



Actress Swara Bhasker who has been at the receiving end of this online altercation says the family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into various arguments.

The actress tweeted saying, "Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput's family an apology for the number of times they must've read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let's celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let's be kind."



Sushant died on June 14, earlier this year. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help. It was reported that he had been battling depression over the past few months and was undergoing treatment.

Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around a lot of things -- from nepotism to the ruthless ways of Bollywood power camps to the culture of blind items.

His last film, Dil Bechara, opposite Sanjana Sanghi, directed by Mukesh Chhabra is set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar.