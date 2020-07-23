It is Tamil superstar Suriya’s birthday. The Singam actor turns 45 years, and fans have been wishing him all day through social media posts.



We take a look at four reasons why Suriya is much loved not just in South India but across the country.





The ideal cop: Suriya’s name is synonymous with police officer Singam, a title role he played in the film franchise. The actor’s look and his attitude, everything added to his image of an honest cop and it offered a positive perception of police in the eyes of the audience. The four-film franchise is a huge hit, and some of the films under it have been remade in Hindi cinema.





The perfect husband: Suriya and wife Jyothika have always given some serious couple goals. From posting adorable selfies to standing by each other during controversies, the couple has always had each other’s back. Even when the Tamil Nadu Theatre And Multiplex Owners Association threatened to ban films starring Suriya, after the news that his home-production Pon Magal Vandhal starring his wife Jyothika, will be released directly on a popular OTT platform, Suriya stood by his decision.



A class performer: Whether it was Pithamagan, Ghajini, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal or Vaaranam Aayiram, Suriya showcased his versatility playing varied roles. Whether, action, drama, romance or tragedy, Suriya’s performances always pack a punch.





Man with a golden heart: Suriya has always helped the needy and poor. He has always stood up for causes close to his heart. During the recent nation-wide lockdown when many daily wage workers of the film industry were struggling to make ends meet, Suriya, and Karthi, along with their father Sivakumar donated INR 10 lakh towards their well-being after The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani issued an appeal.



With such qualities and great acting chops, Suriya certainly deserves to be called one of the top superstars of Indian cinema.