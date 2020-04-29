Sparking a controversy, actress Jyothika recently made a comment during an award ceremony that people and government should take care of hospitals and schools the same way they look after the temples. Although it may seem like a harmless remark, certain sections of religious groups didn't take it well and went on to hurl abuses at the actor and demanded an apology for her comment.

Following the social media backlash, actor Suriya, her husband has come up with a statement supporting his wife. He said that his family stands by her opinion and the idea has been welcomed by many.

"Even if trees stay calm, the wind doesn't let them stay the same. My wife's speech at an award function has been doing the rounds on social media and has led debates as well. Her opinion asking people to donate to schools and hospitals as much as temples are seen as a crime. I don't understand why a certain section of people is offended by this. Many spiritual leaders, including Vivekanandar, had always insisted that humanity is bigger than any religion," Suriya reportedly said.

"My family fully stands with her opinion in the speech, which is inspired by the teachings of spiritual leaders. We wish to teach our children that humanity is more important than religion," he added.

He went on to thank the people who supported her."I thank all those unknown people who supported us, while many were desperately trying their best to spoil our image."

On the movie front, Jyotika is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Ponmagal Vandhal.