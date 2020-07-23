Actor Vidyut Jammwal keeps upping his fitness standards with every film. The actor who hosts the show X-Rayed By Vidyut on his official YouTube channel offers a whole new perspective on fitness by speaking with well-known fitness experts.

On the first episode the actor chatted up Thai superstar Tony Jaa on the connection between Hanuman, Ganesha and martial arts. On episode 2, which is expected to go live on July 28, the action hero will interact with actor-martial artiste Scott Adkins. The two action stars will discuss martial arts, action films, and their inspirations among other things.







"I admire Scott for his commitment to the action genre and Taekwondo. He is the only living star to have worked with most of the legends of the action world. Apart from martial arts, he trains in a great number of things and it's amazing that he keeps up with all of these disciplines," Vidyut said.



He added, "His success mantra is unique and it was very uplifting for me to hear him talk about his movie experiences. Some of them have been my favourite movies of all time."



Adkins has worked with most contemporary action legends including Jackie Chan, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Tony Jaa, and Donnie Yen among others.

Vidyut will be seen in the upcoming film Yaara that releases on July 24 on Zee 5.