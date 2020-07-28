It has been reported that Kim Kardashian was spotted sobbing during a meeting with Kanye West today, for the first time after Kanye’s now-infamous campaign rally. Kim allegedly flew down to Wyoming to speak with Kanye after the latter’s remarks on Twitter where he discussed a whole lot of personal details about their marriage, after which all hell broke loose.



The two of them were seen having a heart-to-heart talk. The bystanders spotted them having intense conversations, which led to the reality television star breaking down into tears.



Kanye had earlier remarked that he and Kim had talked about aborting their daughter North before a message from God stopped them from doing so. He had also alleged that is wife was involved with Meek Mill and had mentioned that he had been trying to get divorced.