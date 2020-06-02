Actor Prabhas' Baahubali series wowed not just Indians but also people from across China and Japan. Now the second instalment, Baahubali 2 is charming audience in Russia.

The film has been dubbed in Russian, and one of the local channels in Russia telecast it last week. The Russian Embassy, tweeted about the broadcasting with a 37-second clip of the movie, celebrating the fact that Indian cinema has grown popular in Russia. The clip has been liked over 38,000 times, and it has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

The Baahubali franchise broke several records. Made by SS Rajamouli, the film was released in two parts in 2015 and 2017. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, both instalments featured superstar Prabhas as the protagonist and Rana Daggubati as the antagonist. Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty were the leading ladies. KV Vijayendra Prasad wrote the screenplay, while KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer.

Made at a budget of over Rs 250 crore, the Baahubali series went on to become the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema, grossing more than Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office.

Now fans of Tollywood star Prabhas are awaiting the first look of Prabhas's 20th film that will be out by mid-June. The hashtag #Prabhas20Firstlook continues to be one of the most trending hashtags on Twitter. The director of Prabhas 20, Radha Krishna Kumar had also shared a few pictures from the launch and the fans seem to be waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the poster.