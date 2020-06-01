Fans of Tollywood star Prabhas are all excited as there are reports that the first look of Prabhas's 20th film will be out by mid-June. Hence, #Prabhas20Firstlook is one of the most trending hashtags on Twitter. The director of Prabhas 20, Radha Krishna Kumar had also shared a few pictures from the launch and the fans seem to be waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the poster. The film is reportedly titled as Prabhas 20 and the makers are eyeing a national release. The film also stars actress Pooja Hegde and features shoots in various exotic foreign locales.

His last outing was Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhas catapulted into the national scene with the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 and his popularity has only soared since then nationally. However, a few sources from the industry believe that releasing the first look so soon might be next to impossible. Looks like only time will tell!

