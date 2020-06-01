The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 are among the movies that have officially been allowed to resume production in the UK. The news comes after most ongoing film and television productions were forced to shut down in mid-March following the rampant spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the other movies in the list included Jurassic World 3, The Matrix 4, and season 4 of Stranger Things.

Now that UK government and health bodies have officially signed off on new coronavirus safety guidelines, which were drawn up by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute, reports are rife that The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 have been given the green-light to start filming. Other productions that can start up again include The Little Mermaid and The Witcher season 2.

So far, the biggest film to get back to work is James Cameron's Avatar 2, which resumed filming last week.

The Batman was about a quarter way into production when it was shut down, forcing Warner Bros. to reschedule its original release date from June 2021 to October 2021.