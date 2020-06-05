Actress Harshada Patil, who was seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman - directed by filmmaker R Balki - will soon be making her Telugu debut. Harshada has also starred in Marathi movie Shoor Aamhi Sardaar and Family 420 helmed by Santosh Gaikwad.

Ready to make a mark

Her Telugu debut will be titled Maitrivanaam and she will be seen with actors Jayaprakash Reddy, and Posani Krishna Murali. The film is directed by Ravi Charan. Did you know that Harshada Patil was an air hostess for an international airline before she quit her job to make a mark in the film industry? Harshada revealed, "Matrivanaam, as the name of the film itself suggests that it is about friendship. It is a story of two friends who are trying to invent a battery which lasts for four years without charge. I'm playing the lead role of the girlfriend along with the other female actress who supports and motivates them to achieve their goal." Meanwhile, we have learnt that Harshada also has a Tamil film in her kitty.

Talking about her experience during the shoot, she says, "Since it is my debut movie, my costars helped to understand Telugu between the shots. It was great working with Vishwa and others." The date of release is yet to be decided, and reports suggest that it is in a post-production stage.