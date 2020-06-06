Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood celebrities who have been taking part in the Black Lives Matter campaign after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, but do not shy away from endorsing fairness products.



In an interview with BBC, a clipping of which has been shared on her official Instagram page, Kangana said, "These people, especially the Indian celebrities, the successful ones, certainly I am the exception, they have been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter. How dare they? Why is no one asking them? What about these million-dollar deals that they have been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come now suddenly black lives matter?"

Apart from Kangana, actor Abhay Deol also raised this question. On his Instagram account, the actor called out the "woke Indian celebrities" for selectively sharing social media posts on #BlackLivesMatter but ignoring the injustices back home. Sharing some statistics on 'fairness cream in India', Abhay asked if celebrities will stop endorsing them. Read more about his post here.