He first called out the "woke Indian celebrities" for selectively sharing social media posts on #BlackLivesMatter but ignoring the injustices back home, and now actor Abhay Deol is taking things up a notch by sharing stats about 'fairness cream in India' and asking if celebrities will stop endorsing them.

The post included detail statistics and data trends on the skin brightening creams. “Overall analysis. Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like ‘skin brightening/ whitening’, or ‘lightening creams’. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as ‘fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling ‘HD glow’, ‘White beauty’, ‘white glow’, ‘fine fairness’, and so on,” he wrote

Abhay continued, “Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be ‘fair and handsome’, and have dedicated power white ranges for them too.”

After calling out a few beauty brands, Abhay Deol towards the end mentioned 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait. The actress has since responded saying how she was a part of a creative campaign along with designer Masaba Gupta, and others, for a brand that announced they will no longer retouch skin in its advertising.