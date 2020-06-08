Tamannaah Bhatia is facing flak on social media for her #AllLivesMatter post. While the actress is not the first to come under fire for selectively extending her support to the Black Lives Matter movement, trolls took on the actresses tone-deaf post in the light of the recent race-related violence in America

Tamannaah shared a post from what looks like a nude photoshoot. She shared an image of her face and neck. While her neck was painted black, fingerprints from a hand were visible on her cheeks and lips.

"Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld," wrote Tamannaah alongside the post.

While fans took to the comments calling her a 'hypocrite', a much more pointed jab came from the anonymous fashion watchdog handle Diet Sabya. The Instagram page called out the Bahubali actress for copying the aesthetics from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement and making light of a genocide that affects indigenous people.

The MMIW movement was started to raise awareness about native women going missing or murdered. This initiative features a red palm instead of black, symbolising the women being silenced.