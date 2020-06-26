Actor R. Madhavan has finally reacted to rumours of a possible sequel to his 2001 release, "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein". The film had marked the Bollywood debuts of Madhavan and actress Dia Mirza, and it also starred Saif Ali Khan.



"# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumours about the sequel .. and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about this.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna toh hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai (playing the role of Madhav Shastri at this age will be like making an elephant wear underwear)," tweeted Madhavan, who turned 50 on June 1.



However, many fans don't seem to mind the idea of an ageing Madhav Shastri. They feel only Madhavan and Dia can bring alive the screen chemistry.



"Nothing is impossible... Physical appearance doesn't make much difference, when u r such brilliant actor.. good script and your chemistry with Diya.. that's all," tweeted a user.



"You are evergreen! Only you and Diya can do RHTDM," shared another user.



"Maddy this is such awesome news that I can't tell u. In this corona time u brought smile on many of us face...@ActorMadhavan and @deespeak once again can't believe," expressed an excited fan.



While fans are very much excited and want the sequel to happen, they have requested that the original songs from the movie should be retained and no remix should be made.

