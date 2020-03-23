Mumbai, March 23 (IANS): Actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to Indian freedom fighters by singing a song written by Kaifi Azmi. It was Kangana's birthday on Monday, which coincided with Shaheed Diwas.



Thanking all her friends and fans who are constantly sending her birthday wishes, the actress said: "I am taking a moment to thank everyone for sending so much love on my birthday."

"But it is an important day in our history, as we know that three freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were Martyr today; I would like to sing a song written by veteran poet Kaifi Azmi."



And then she sang the song "Saans thamti gayi… ab tumhare hawale wataan sathio".



She added: "How it must have been when our freedom fighters gave their lives in the name of the nation."



Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, by the British Government for the assassination of John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928 in Lahore jail.



Kangana's sister Rangoli shared pictures that show the actress celebrating her birthday with her parents and family by performing puja.



She wrote: "Kangana performing janamdin pooja and kanya pooja, our parents organised, this is how they always celebrated our birthdays, navagrah pooja followed by worshipping Maa Durga in the form of little girls."



Kangana's upcoming films include the J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, the action drama Dhaakad, and Tejas where she plays an Air Force pilot.

As she turned 33, the actress conveyed her gratitude to her well-wishers in a video message. She also remembered Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary by reciting a few lines from Kaifi Azmi's poem.

She also renders Mohammad Rafi's 1964 track Kar chale hum fida jaan-O-tan saathiyon song from the movie Haqeeqat.



