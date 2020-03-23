Mumbai, March 23 (IANS): Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.



Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each other.



"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone," he captioned the image.



Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: "You're a snack".



The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.



On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83.

Meanwhile, making the best out of their self-isolation period amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ranveer and Deepika were said to be working out together on Monday.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 433 people in India and has claimed seven lives.