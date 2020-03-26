Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS): Baahubali actor Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.



The actor on Thursday donated INR 4 crore for the cause. Of this, INR 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while INR 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



Prabhas recently returned from Georgia, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, with Pooja Hegde. Both actors went into self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.



Earlier in the day, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19.

It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the noble gesture giving INR 2 crore for the cause. Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of INR 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave INR 1 crore.

Superstar Mahesh Babu also donated a crore for the cause.