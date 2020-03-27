The stars on the Indian entertainment industry are not just applauding the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, many of them are also contributing to the cause.

Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show was the latest to contributed Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund. The king of comedy on Indian television took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that he has contributed the amount to fight against Coronavirus.

Kapil Sharma had earlier shared a post, asking his followers to contribute their bit to sponsor the essential food supplies for the daily wage workers. He requested people to sponsor ration bags for those, who have been affected the most due to the lockdown.



"I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online- www.iahv.org/in-en/donate/. #iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC," Kapil wrote.