Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is making the most of the lockdown time. The director has started writing the screenplay for one of her most promising upcoming movies- A biopic on NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

Ashwiny thinks when films are being made on Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, it's important to tell the inspirational life-story of the Murthys to the world. Just before the country-wide lockdown was announced, Ashwiny had met the Murthys in Bengaluru. "They were the last people I met before the lockdown. I spent five days with them in Bangalore. The meeting had a huge impact on me and has made me a better person," reminisces the director, adding "Her (Sudha Murthy) picture is my phone's wallpaper. She's so secure in who she is and yet eager to learn. She's like a child and lives her life like one."

While the screenplay has kept her busy, Ashwiny is also trying to finish her book that she had started writing three years ago. "I want to meet the June deadline I have set for myself," says the author who is writing 1,500 words daily. Her fans might expect this life-thriller to get adapted to the screen, but the director is clear she has no plans of making it into a movie.

Even though her professional goals have kept Ashwiny busy, the mother of twins is also busy polishing her culinary skills and teaching life's basic skills to her children. "As women, we tend to take on all the responsibilities, but it's everyone's house. Now, my son waters the plants and both kids (Amaarisa and Aaradhya) load the washing machine. All of us wash our own plates. There's no harm in teaching the basics of home-management to our children," she says adding, "I find cooking to be a lot like filmmaking. All the ingredients are measured and stirred together with just the right amount of styling so that the dish is not overpowered by one single element. It makes me happy."