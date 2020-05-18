Actor Deepika Padukone who is known for being vocal about mental health issues, partners with Instagram to create a Wellness Guide on the social media platform. The new feature, which is part of the ongoing global Mental Health Awareness month is aimed at keeping users inspired during these tough times.

The Guides is a new way to easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favorite creators, public figures, organisations and publishers. Instagram is enabling public figures and creators to connect with experts and share resources during this time, and for India the guide has been curated by Deepika Padukone along with The Live Laugh Love Foundation.

The Chhapaak actor who recently received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020 for her leadership in raising mental health awareness and who was part of an online discussion last month with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding the topic Mental Health during coronavirus, offers, “I am sure we all agree that the past several weeks have not only been exceptionally unusual but also very difficult; uncertainty about the future, loss of livelihoods, and the inability to be around family and loved ones, are just a few of the challenges facing us. And situations such as these, often lead to or aggravate mental illness. I look forward to sharing with all of you some of the things I’ve been doing over the past several weeks to nurture my mental health, and I hope you find them useful too.”

Check out the 34-year-old actor’s Instagram account to know more.