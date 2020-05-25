Los Angeles, May 25 (PTI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star marked the occasion on social media on Sunday by sharing a few pictures with West.

"6 years down; forever to go. Until the end," she captioned the photographs.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, tied the knot in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere, a 16th century fortress in Florence, Italy.

The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and music producer Damon Thomas.