Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo aptly slammed fashion label, House of Fett, after they used her picture for without her permission. Not only that, but the promotional post also was under the fire its fat-shaming concept. It read, 'Styles to Hide Your Curves' and used Maanvi’s picture.

What Maanvi shared on her Instagram story, Courtesy: Instagram





“I didn’t wear this dress to ‘hide my curves’. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they don’t have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to,” said the Four More Shots Please actress.

Apology issued by House of Fett







The brand has since then, issued an apology on social media that reads, "We're deeply apologetic that our brand misrepresented not only your celebrity but also our personal stand on issues of body shaming & body positivity. We are completely against any kind of shaming, on social media or otherwise. Our aim has always been to bring out the beauty of our customers and bring a smile to their face. This has been an oversight at our level and for that we are sorry. The said advert has been duly withdrawn"