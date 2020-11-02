Actor Naseeruddin Shah who acted in the 2003 Hollywood film The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen got a chance to work with Sean Connery in it.

As per media reports, Shah reminisced the shoot and said, "I expected him to be a person happy in his own skin and confident enough to not indulge in starry behaviour of any kind and he didn't disappoint me there!" Ironically, this was Connery's last film and Shah got to work in it with other actors such as Peta Wilson, Tony Curran, Stuart Townsend, Shane West, Jason Flemyng and Terry O' Neill.

"All us co-actors were certainly in awe of Sean but he never displayed any sign of entitled behaviour. He didn't need to; he was perfectly happy sitting around with us all in his undershirt sans his wig, and scratching himself and breaking wind!" recalled Shah, as per media reports. He further added, "He (Connery) often asked us things about ourselves, which was touching. Celebrities are never interested in others. They're always waiting to be asked things about themselves and are happy to hold forth about themselves even if not asked! Sean was an exception."

Connery died on October 31, in his sleep, in the Bahamas. He was 90 and had been unwell for sometime. He was best known as the first James Bond, and acted in seven Bond films.