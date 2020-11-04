A police complaint has been filed against model-actor Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an ‘obscene’ video by the women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party.

The FIR followed a complaint by a local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a "porn" photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government's Water Resources department.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offence had also been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

In September, Poonam and her husband Sam Bombay visited the state days after tying the knot. During this period, Poonam filed a domestic violence complaint against Sam, alleging that he had beaten her in their hotel room. Poonam later claimed that the incident had been ‘blown out of proportion’, and that she had reconciled with Sam. She said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?”