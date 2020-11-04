Milind Soman turned 55 today and posted a greeting for himself on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Milind Soman is currently in Goa with wife Ankita Konwar from where he shared a picture of himself running on the beach — sans clothes. He wrote: "Happy birthday to me" along with the hashtag #55

ALSO READ: Newlywed couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar talk fashion, fitness and facing controversies

Meanwhile, his Ankita shared another set of pictures, wishing Milind: "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa."

Milind Soman is a supermodel, a marathon runner. He was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! He skyrocketed to fame after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India.