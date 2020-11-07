Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, this year's Diwali release by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, is perhaps one of the most-awaited films as it will be the first new release in theatres after their reopening post the lockdown. However, another aspect of this film that makes it a refreshing movie in today's time is that it is set in the '90s when there was no social media or smartphones. The film features Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the lead pair, and the exemplary Manoj Bajpayee plays a key role. While the film's trailer and clips have been doing the rounds on the Internet, it's music too is being received well, considering it evokes nostalgic memories of the '90s. Music director duo, Javed-Mohsin, is behind the melodious tunes of the film. In a chat with Indulge, they tell us more about composing for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Excerpts:



What was the brief given to you for the soundtrack of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari?

Mohsin: When the director, Abhishek Sharma, called us to narrate the script, his brief was very clear, he wanted four original songs but all four had to be composed in different genres. He wanted a commercial song which would also be the promotional song of the movie, then he wanted a romantic song, a club song and a montage kind of a song which would resonate with the feel of the movie. The film was supposed to have a retro vibe, hence keeping this in mind we designed the album for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Javed: The film is a romantic comedy and Abhishek believed that music is the backbone of this film, and we strongly agreed with him. Music plays a huge part in helping a film being recognised. Abhishek also had a vision to get four commercial songs, so here we are with the tracks. We hope people like it.



Since the film is set in the '90s, what beats and sounds did you use in your music? What are the highlights?

Mohsin: The film does have a retro theme, keeping that in mind the kind of sound we have created is similar to the earlier decades. We have used a lot of live instruments. For instance, you would hear brass, saxophone, flutes, different kinds of guitars and live rhythm percussions. We have tried to compose songs that complement the film well and run parallel to the narrative of the film.

Javed: Yes, we have used different kinds of vocals and tried using live percussions, live strings to make a fusion kind of a sound. When one thinks of retro sound, it simply goes with a lot of live elements including lots of chorus music.

Any specific song that you think is the highlight of your soundtrack for this film and epitomises the '90s era?

Mohsin: All tracks are special to us and have been put together with a lot of hard work, but having said that Basanti could be considered as one of the highlight sound tracks, the song has already released and is receiving a lot of attention and love from the audience.

Javed: We have used elements of live music. Basanti is definitley a special one. We have tried to incorporate the theme from the early '80s and '90s, and have combined it with today’s beats and sounds to make it appealing to the present generation.

Which music directors were you inspired by?

Javed: We are inspired by Panchamda, Kalyanji Anandji and Laxmikant ji Pyarelal ji.

What are you working on next?

Mohsin: We have a couple of projects in the pipeline, one being with Dharma, one with David Dhawan sir, another one with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s banner Vishesh Films, and Sony Pictures to name a few.



