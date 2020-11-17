Twinkle Khanna has something hilarious to say about his film Mela

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday uploaded a hilarious post on her social media.

Sharing a WhatsApp forwarded image that shows the poster of her film Mela pasted on a truck, Twinkle quipped, "Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation."



The poster has a picture of actor Tinu Verma, who played the role of villain Gujjar in the 2000 release.



Many on social media found her post amusing. "Hilarious," a user commented. "Your humour is so good," another one wrote.

Mela, which failed at the box office, also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan. "I don't think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest," Twinkle had earlier told IANS.