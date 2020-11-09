As boycott calls are being made for Akshay Kumar's latest, Laxmii, the actor has kept his silence. However, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna has now reacted to the controversy. In her latest column, she wrote that several trolls have been sharing her morphed pictures on social media to get back at Akshay for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with the film’s title.

Online trollers had taken Twinkle's picture and photoshopped it in the Laxmii (previously Laxmii Bomb) poster after certain religious groups took offence that a Hindu deity’s name was attached to the word ‘bomb’ and asked for a change to the film’s title.

Reacting to the pictures, Twinkle said that she found it ‘flattering’ to be called a bomb in her middle age. “The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me,” she wrote.

Twinkle also wrote about troll-psychology and how they feed on attention. She said she has decided not to engage with them. “I look at another meme I am tagged in. This one comes with a comment, ‘Third class person. You make joke about God.’ I am almost tempted to reply, ‘God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you’,” she wrote.

Laxmii is up for release on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday. In the movie that is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana, Akshay plays a man who visits his wife’s old ancestral home when a woman’s spirit possesses him and changes his behaviour.