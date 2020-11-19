Music maestro AR Rahman releases a new song that stresses on the need for water conservation. Rahman has composed the Paani Anthem for #MissionPaani - SwachhtaaurPaani campaign.



"The water crisis is one of the most compelling situations we need to address. The 'Paani Anthem', created by Prasoon (Joshi) and I, is a call to action sung by the generation with the most to lose if we don't conserve water: today's children," said Rahman.



"It's important to lay a foundation of care to address the water issue, to develop conscious action around how water is used and consumed, to remind people to be careful. The all-children choir is the voice of our youth who are looking to make a difference. We are hoping to encourage the nation to take the water oath in an attempt at saving water," he added.



With lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, the track urges people to take the right steps towards saving water and maintain hygiene as well as practice efficient water management.