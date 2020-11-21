Bigg Boss Season 14 is halfway into the season, and every episode comes with a new revelation, a new fight, and new equations. With Aly Goni's entry, the show has become quite interesting and entertaining. The actor doesn't bow down to anything that he thinks is wrong. Even if he has to stand alone, he will do that for what's right.



During the captaincy task, Pavitra Punia had lifted Kavita Kaushik's box and said that she can do it as she is the sanchalak. Later she said that she lifted it so that Kavita could breathe. Rahul Vaidya had earlier told Aly that he will announce Kavita as the winner because Jasmin Bhasin's box lifted when she went to use the washroom. Pavitra's revelation did not go down well with Aly.



In fact, Aly also revealed that Pavitra had hurled abuses at Gauahar Khan after she lost a task. Pavitra had re-entered the show after that, but her abuses came as a big shock to Gauahar when she came out of the house. Gauahar now took to Twitter to thank Aly for taking a stand for her, and tweeted, "Finally! Thank you @AlyGoni at least someone spoke up."



Aly also revealed in front of the other contestants that Pavitra speaks nasty about anyone and everyone behind their backs, and makes friends as per her convenience.