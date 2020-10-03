All speculations against Rhea Chakraborty by a section of the media are motivated and mischievous, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement

All speculations against Rhea Chakraborty by a section of the media are motivated and mischievous, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement issued on behalf of the actress on Saturday.

"I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning Sushant Singh Rajput case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI, which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte," reads Maneshinde's statement.

The statement comes at a time when unconfirmed reports doing the rounds have stated that the AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out murder claim in the death of Rhea's boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in its opinion to the CBI. This fact is yet to be ratified by the investigative agency.

The statement also comes at a time when sections of the media had claimed that Rhea met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death.