The whole nation is in shock after the horrific incident that took place in Hathras. While several celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, among others have spoken up against the crime while demanding justice for the victim, many other A-list actors have chosen to keep silent.

Calling Shah Rukh Khan out on the matter, Four More Shots Please! actor Sayani Gupta reacted to his Gandhi Jayanti post. She posted a reminder that one must 'say the right thing' and not keep their 'eyes, ears and mouths shut'.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Shah Rukh Khan had written on Twitter, "If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary."

While quote tweeting SRK's post, Sayani Gupta wrote, "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk."

Sayani Gupta and Shah Rukh Khan had shared screen space in the 2016 film Fan. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Sayani had played the role of Sunaina in the film while Shah Rukh Khan had a double role.



