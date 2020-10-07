Hours after Payal Ghosh’s lawyer told the Bombay High Court that the actor was willing to tender an apology to actor Richa Chadha, Payal took to Twitter to say that she was not apologising to anyone.

I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/xtAJ31RnpT — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Payal's advocate Nitin Satpute told the Bombay High Court that she would apology and withdraw her comments after Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against the actor, seeking Rs 1.1 crore monetary compensation.

It all began on September 19, when Ghosh had alleged that Anurag Kashyap had “forced himself” on her when she had met him for work. She also claimed that the director had mentioned to her that other actors like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill had granted him sexual favours to bag film assignments.

Two days later, Richa Chadha had shared a statement by her lawyer, which said that the actor has “initiated appropriate legal action” against Ghosh. Satpute read out a statement by Ghosh, “Being a woman, I always stand by other women as we are in a male-dominated society…” and agreed to withdraw her statement against Chadha and issue an apology for the same.