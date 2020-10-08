The face-off between actresses Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker continues. What initially started with Kangana saying she would return her Padma Shri award, if she fails to prove her claims about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has taken a new turn. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested over drug-related charges in connection with Sushant's death case, was granted bail on Wednesday by the Bombay High Court.

By afternoon, Swara had tweeted a veiled comment hinting at Kangana's claim of returning awards given by the government.

Now, Kangana has replied to that tweet saying, "I will return all my awards if I have lied or accused anyone wrongly. This is a promise of a Kshatriya. I am a devotee of Lord Ram. Promises are of greater value than my own life. Jai Shree Ram (sic)."

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs. 1 Lakh to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order this morning.



Arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date. She was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.