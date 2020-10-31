Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who will now be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, has in an interview to a website revealed that she was sexually abused in childhood. The actress was speaking about the various 'isms' that exist in the film industry, and addressed the issue of 'sexism'.

She is reported to have said, "I was molested when I was five years old. No... I was three years old. So, you understand how deep sexism goes. It's a battle we fight on every day basis. It's a battle every woman, every minority person fights every day. And I hope that our future is better. I have hope in our future."

In an earlier interview the had spoken about how people adviced her to compromise to bag roles in the industry. "I have faced people telling me that the only way to get a job is through sex. So that has also happened to me. I have lost jobs to someone else for whatever reason. But I feel that there are a lot of struggles that a lot of people are facing apart from this industry and sexism is very much relevant and it exists in every industry," she had said.

In Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Fatima is paired with Diljit Dosanjh, and plays the role of Manoj Bajpayee's younger sister. The film is set to release this Diwali.