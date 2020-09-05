The video of singer Diljit Dosanjh's Born To Shine track from his worldwide trending album G.O.A.T. premiered earlier today.

The song was shot in various parts of San Francisco, Sacramento, and Bay Area California. The song was shot with all the precautionary measures with a limited crew.

Upon the release of the album, G.O.A.T had skyrocketed through breaking records and trended on No.1 position in seven countries and eventually continued on top positions on 26 countries at various musical platforms. Here's a sneak peek into what went into the shoot.



The weather was really nice throughout the shoot. There was no problem at all. The only exception was that during the shoot of the last video, because there was a fire in California, there was a bit of smoke in the air which made it a little tough to shoot.

Diljit says, "We didn't go into much detailing. I ironed my own clothes, and costume. Also, I style on my own and I don't have a designer. Every person was taking up four-odd jobs and everyone was helping one another. So, it was all good and more like a family environment." The team shot for 14 hours and the restrictions while not more than 12 people were allowed at a spot at any given time. For outdoor shoots, not more than 25 people were allowed. Everyone had to wear masks all the time. "The core idea of Born To Shine is that everything is not about money and life is meant to be enjoyed. So, you have to take care of yourself and you will only be able to enjoy life if you give attention to your body and mind," signs off Diljit.