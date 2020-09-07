It's Radhika Apte's 35th birthday and the actress has once again spoken her mind on an issue that's become the buzz word in Bollywood.

The actress feels the nepotism conversation is complicated and is not just related to the film industry.



"I don't want to be a part of this discussion, really," Radhika told IANS when asked about the ongoing nepotism discussion. She added, "It is not just about the insider and the outsider. It is a larger discussion. There is no one answer to it. As a society, we have supported nepotism a lot and it's not just the film industry. In order to change everything, we all need to change how we look at it," she added.



Talking about how difficult it is to make a name in Bollywood, she said, "I think it's difficult for both the insider and the outsider to be successful. Success is not just about being born into a family. It is a complicated answer. I don't think it's easy to answer that."



Earlier in an interview with the news agency, Radhika shared that she does not want to get stuck in something convenient or be satisfied, and she is not chasing fame. "I'm not here for fame. I do like the perks sometimes, but I don't take success and failure seriously," Radhika had told IANS.



Radhika entered the industry with a small role in the 2005 release Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and went on to do films like Shor In The City, Kabali, The Mountain Man Phobia, Badlapur and the short film Ahalya. She is most popularly remembered for her roles in the Netflix productions Lust Stories and Sacred Games.

She was last seen in Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai, a murder mystery.